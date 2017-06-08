Rapper XXXTentacion gets knocked out on stage

XXXTENTACION gets jumped at concert in San Diego pic.twitter.com/8cjoMD007y — (@theaudiopIug) June 8, 2017

This is a first for me. I’ve never seen an artist get tackled during a performance like this. How did this guy even get on stage?

Security was no where to be found then as soon as XXX gets tackled like 20 security guards swoop in. The whole situation could have been avoided if you were actually securing the stage.

Then the poor baby is just laying there unresponsive on the floor. Last night’s performance in San Diego was only XXXtentacion’s 6th stop on the Revenge Tour. On top of being knocked out the rapper is facing heat off the stage as well. He’s facing potential jail time because he allegedly strangled and beat up his pregnant girlfriend. His trial date is lined up for later this month.

No word yet from XXXtentacion on either situation.

