Buffalo Bills Player Shareece Wright Dropped $900 On Uber To Make Practice On Time

I’m not a fan of the Buffalo Bills but I like this guy!!

On Monday, Buffalo Bills cornerback Shareece Wright spent $932 on an Uber from Chicago, Illinois to Buffalo, N.Y. so that he would not miss a voluntary practice. Talk about dedication, working hard, and taking the initiative!

The reason he dropped close to a stack on an Uber was his flight arriving into Chicago O’Hare Airport was late so he wouldn’t make his connecting flight to Buffalo.

Wright said he didn’t rent a car because he wanted to get some sleep before practice so he did the next best thing got an Uber.

8 hours later he arrived at the Bills practice facility on time costing him $632 for the car service. Wright asked the Uber driver to take hime back to Chicago when practice was done and the driver Hadi Abdollahian obliged earning a $300 tip!

This is a great story!!

Knowing the importance of being prepared a.k.a. practice, even when you don’t have to, is the difference between ordinary and extraordinary!

I wish Shereece Wright the best and a great NFL season even if he plays for the Bills lol..

