Matt Barnes Owned The SUV Derek Fisher Crashed

The latest tea on Derek Fisher’s DUI crash is that the 2015 Cadillac Escalade he was driving is registered to Matt Barnes.

Here is a quick recap: Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan were both in the vehicle when he hit the guardrail causing the SUV to flip over. They were both uninjured in the accident but Fisher ended up getting arrested for suspicion of DUI.

TMZ reports, the 2015 Cadillac Escalade is registered to Govan’s ex Matt Barnes who is in the middle of the NBA Playoffs with the Golden State Warriors.

Apparently, Mr. Barnes gave Gloria the truck under the guise of use for their children.

Well it doesn’t look like that was the case however, I’m sure Mr. Fisher will want to get that fixed or replaced before Mr. Barnes pays him a visit…. Again.

I wonder if Derek knew the truck was registered to Mr. Barnes…

Would you let your current boyfriend/girlfriend drive a vehicle your ex gave you? Or would you drive a vehicle an ex gave your current girlfriend/boyfriend?

