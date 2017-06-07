Makers Of Fentanyl , Percocet, And OxyCodin Sued By The State Of Ohio

Sometimes the only way to create real change or reform is through a big fat lawsuit. Especially, when it comes to big business, politics, and pharmaceutical companies.

Lawsuits changed the way big tobacco companies operate and it definitely affected their $$$$. Will pharmaceutical companies be next?

In particular, companies that deal in pain killers like opioids especially the synthetic drug fentanyl. By the way, fentanyl is also used to cut the street drug heroin making it even more potent, therefore, creating a huge spike overdoses that is very scary.

The overdoses are not only affecting heroin users but people who take the medication prescribed by their Primary Care Provider or doctor. Look at what recently happened to Tiger Woods.

According to data in the New York Times, overdoses have now become the leading cause of death in Americans under the age 50. Overdose deaths have gone up 19% from last year and the statistics are worse for Ohio.

In Ohio, there were 4,100 deaths from unintentional overdose up 36% from 2015 leading the nation in overdose deaths.

Check this out.. In Ohio ONLY, there were close to 4 billion opioid pills prescribed in a four year span from 2011-2015 to break it down on average that’s 1 billion pills a year for one state now THAT is insane.

Heroin has affected many of our black communities in America for a very long time and has caused an insurmountable amount of destruction to our families and neighborhoods. Funny how things work now that heroin has touched the rich and suburban demographics action MUST to be taken. Thus, the current lawsuit brought on by the state of Ohio.

Ohio is suing five big pharmaceutical companies Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc unit, a unit of Endo International Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s Cephalon unit and Allergan Plc.

The lawsuit notes the companies knowingly minimizing the risk of addiction of the pain pills they manufacture and promote such as OxyContin and Percocet.

Key word promote… I wonder if rapper Future or any other artist receives or received any compensation from the companies mentioned in the lawsuit for mentioning the pills in their music. Hmmmm… Just a thought!

Ohio’s Attorney General Mike DeWine said the companies making the pain killers misled the public saying the benefits outweigh side effects: addiction. “They knew they were wrong but they did it anyway and they continue to do it.” DeWine said.

I don’t know if they will win, but if so, this will set precedence through out America and maybe something will finally be done that truly impacts the heroin epidemic we face in our country.

Be informed – knowledge is power and change comes from those who are in the know. – Reign

Click Reuters.com to read more on this story.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

