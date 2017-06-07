Guess Who Is Getting Their Own Reality Show? #TheWopsters

Wedding reality shows are in season and guess what couple will be staring in one for BET?!
Gucci Mane and his fiancé Keyshia Ka’oir have landed a deal with BET for their own wedding reality show. Apparently, VH1 was the go to network but BET dove in and scooped them up for $1 Million.
TMZ reports there will be 8 episodes and that filming for show starts in a few weeks. It will highlight the Bachelor and Bachelorette parties and then the grand finale, wedding ceremony on October 17th.
Everyone is invited! 👰🏽 @KeyshiaKaoir + @gucci1017 are coming to BET to share their special day! #TheWopsters #1017 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/hSQctN1L3h
— BET (@BET) June 5, 2017
I like Gucci and Keyshia so I will definitely watch this!