So, you remember last week when we gave you the story on Rob Kardashian’s rumored new girlfriend from Bad Girls Club, Meghan James? ¬†Well…. We have your tea and it’s hot!

Well not only did Rob go on social media to deny the two were dating but Meghan made the whole thing up for….fame. Insert Kanye West – Famous here.

Yep! According to TMZ, Meghan planted the whole story to “grow her followers” and “spread her name.”

It worked, she doubled her followers.. smh!

