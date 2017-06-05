Man Bugs Out After Assistance Was Denied By Municipality

Red cups and bed bugs equals a hell of a picnic in Augusta, Maine.

A man collected 100 bed bugs put them in a cup and brought them down to a government building, tossing them on the counter.

According to reports, a man whose name has not been released was feeling some kind of way after he was denied assistance from the municipality. After not getting the response he wanted the man came back to the office slamming a cup of about 100 bed bugs on the counter.

The city manager had to evacuate the building after the bed bugs scattered all over the counter even landing on an employee who was on the other side of the counter.

Police caught the man but are still trying to determine if charges will be filed.

