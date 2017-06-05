Best Rapper Alive is the Best Big Brother too

( DJ SIGHT) Kendrick Lamar bought his little sister a great high school graduation gift.

He surprised his little sister with a 2017 Toyota Camry. The rapper’s younger sibling took to Instagram to show her appreciation for the gift.

Social media exploded trying to drag the Rap King through the dirt with comments like “he could have brought her a BMW or a Mercedes Benz.”

A Camry is a great graduation gift. Any gift is a great graduation gift. He honestly didn’t have to get her anything, but he bought her a brand new car. Who cares what kind of car he bought? Some people have their priorities messed up.

Hol’ up, sit down, be humble.

