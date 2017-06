Friday morning on the Wake Up Club DJ Sight gave us the definition of hatfish and asked Reign if she has ever been hatfished before. She said yes by Efrain!

Shortly after talking about Efrian’s head shape in which Reign referenced it to a pineapple a Frontliner texted us a meme we thought we’d share with the world!

Hatfish – When a guy wears a hat all the time to hide a head or hair imperfection.

Shout out to our Frontliner who made this meme of Memory Lane guest Efrain aka Papo!

Happy Friday!!

