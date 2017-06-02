Coachella 2018 Headliner Announced #Formation

So guess who is headlining Coachella 2018???

Beyoncé is confirmed as headliner of Coachella 2018!!

The two weekend music and arts festival will take place April 13th – 15th and then April 20th – 22nd.

Even though no other artists or bands have been announced Queen Bey is all set for the dates. Beyoncé was originally scheduled for the Coachella 2017 this past April but had to reschedule due to her being pregnant with twins.

Tickets go on-sale today at 11am Pacific time. So, if you’re going to attend you might want to get them as soon as possible because I’m sure they are going to sell out quickly.

If you would like more information on Coachella 2018 click here.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

