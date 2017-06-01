‘Waterfall Prank’ Students Make It Rain Paper (Video)

(Sight) The senior class of an Arizona Basha High School annual Waterfall paper toss prank went viral because the class of 2017 set the bar high flooding the stairwell with more paper than any other class.

The annual prank is even encouraged by the schools faculty and staff.

The Freshman class are the one’s who are supposed to clean up all the paper but we all know who has to clean up behind them – the janitor…. Let’s just say if I was the janitor at that school I’d probably quit.. but just for that day.

This looks crazy!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

