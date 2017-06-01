August Alsina Reveals He Is Living With A Severe Illness

(Sight) Singer August Alsina took his health status to Instagram over the weekend and revealed he’s been living with a severe disease.

August sat down to talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith where he discussed how he’s living everyday sick and he had a hard time accepting the fact that he has liver disease. He said after talking with his family he came to understand serious illness runs in his family but he is fighter and asked for his fans and friends to ride with him.

We knew something was going on with August from when he announced he was losing his eyesight and when he collapsed while performing and ended up in a coma for a few days in 2014.

Wow.. You never know what someone is going through.

We wish him the best stay strong August!

