Lebron James “Being Black In America Is Tough”

Last night Lebron James had a powerful and emotional response regarding the vandalism incident to his house in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police were called to one of the home’s owned by NBA star Lebron James Wednesday morning after a racial slur was found painted on the gate of his property. Lebron was not home at the time of the incident.

Investigators are looking into security footage from neighbors to try to identify the person who committed the hate crime.

Sources say ‘nigger’ was spray painted on the front gate.

Here is what Lebron had to say regarding the incident.

