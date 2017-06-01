Regina King Providing Equal Opportunity For Fellas With Hip Hopera Cinderfella

Men can be Cinderella too! Hip Hop purist will love this next project from Regina King who is turning Cinderella into a Cinderfella with legendary Brooklyn rapper Dana Dane.

Remember the classic hip hop song “Cinderfella” by Dana Dane?

Well Ms. Regina King is making a Hip Hopera adaptation of the song along with Dana Dane. With the script done King and Dane are now in search of actors and guess who may be a part of the production?… Ice Cube!

I could see Ice Cube playing the part of fairy godfather lol.

Regina King you are magical!! #BlackisBeautiful #BlackGirlsRock

Source: TMZ

