Guess What Two Artist Are Going On Tour Together This Fall?!

I could see the name of this tour being “If I Ruled The World.. Imagine That Tour.”
Yep, Nas and Lauryn Hill are going on a 17 city tour together this fall!
Woot woot!!..Right on time #Virgoseason
The tour kicks off in Chicago September 7th. Some of the other cities they will perform in are Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle.
Tickets go on sale June 2nd at Livenation.com
One word.. EPIC!
September 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 8 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
September 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
September 22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
September 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
September 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
September 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
September 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
October 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 7 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
October 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum