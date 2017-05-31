Guess What Two Artist Are Going On Tour Together This Fall?!

I could see the name of this tour being “If I Ruled The World.. Imagine That Tour.”

Yep, Nas and Lauryn Hill are going on a 17 city tour together this fall!

Woot woot!!..Right on time #Virgoseason

The tour kicks off in Chicago September 7th. Some of the other cities they will perform in are Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

Tickets go on sale June 2nd at Livenation.com

One word.. EPIC!

September 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 8 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

September 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

September 22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

September 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

September 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

September 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

October 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 7 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

October 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

