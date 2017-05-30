OMG! Game Of Thrones Trailer For Season 7 (Video)

My excitement can’t be contained today!! *does happy dance*

Not only did House of Cards drop today on Netflix BUT I just came across the trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 and the air date for the first episode is July 16, 2017 at 9pm on HBO.

Even though the season will be a short one the episodes are rumored to be a little longer than normal. Cast members Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage have said they are working longer hours and more days.

Okay enough of the babble here is the official HBO Trailer for GOT Season 7!

