Leslie Jones To Host 2017 BET Awards

(Sight) Well it’s almost that time of year again for the BET Awards! Guess who will be the host this year?

Here is a hint she stars on Saturday Night Live and she is Mr. It’s Just Comedy Talent’s WCE.

If you guessed Leslie Jones you were correct! The BET Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 25th.

Leslie Jones stared in the Ghostbusters reboot last summer and she also made news last year when she targeted by racist trolls that tried to run away from social media. Jones, an Olympic super-fan was given a ticket by NBC to join them in Rio after her funny tweets of the Summer games.

Do you think Leslie Jones can hold down the BET Awards as a host?

