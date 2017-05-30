Come Through RiRi #BlackIsBeautiful

I don’t know about you but I am all the way here for Rihanna! #WCW on a mutha lovin’ Tuesday!!!

The internet sure loves to speculate thus, the pregnancy rumors.

However, I think she may be preparing for a movie role I mean she is an actress….. And why do people jump to the conclusion that someone is pregnant when they wear baggy clothes?? You ever stop to think it could be the next fashion trend??… She was honored at the 69th Parsons Benefit for her commitment to initiatives that educate and empower young women.

The Parsons School Of Design has a BFA Fashion Design program that Rihanna supports and has worn clothing from graduates of the program. As a matter of fact, the oversized suit she wore that night was from ’14 graduate Matthew Dolan.

Even if it’s not for a movie role, or for fashion and she just put on some weight so what???? She is Rihanna duhhh, she can do whatever makes her happy!

Sometimes the trolls and gossip bloggers need to stop, think, and let it go. If she was pregnant I don’t believe she would be as visible as she is now, and she would most likely purchase a home. #think #dontworrybehappy

