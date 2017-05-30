Caption This: Tiger Woods Mug Shot

Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI Monday morning by his home in Jupiter, Florida after police pulled him over for driving erratically.

Woods spent eight hours in police custody at Palm Beach County Jail. He released a statement late Monday saying he wasn’t drunk it was his mix of prescribed medications due to his back issues and surgery he had on April 19th.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly,” said the 14-time major golf champion.

Okay, now that you have the reason why his mug shot was all over social media let’s have some fun with it.

