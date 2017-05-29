Birdman, Butterflies, And A Braxton

(Sight) – Who knew Birdman would make legendary singer Toni Braxton sing one of her own songs “You’re Making’ Me High.”

On the show “The Braxton’s Family Values,” Toni Braxton confessed that she hasn’t been happy in a long time outside of doing music and performing on stage.

Toni said she hasn’t had time for a relationship but with recently dating Birdman happiness is right in front of her face. The have been friends for a long time and 10 years ago she couldn’t imagine Birdman giving her this feeling.

Birdman gives her the butterflies. Wow is all I can say.

