Love & Hip Hop Stars Stevie J. And Joseline Had A Shroomy Time

It looks like Love & Hip Hip Atlanta stars Stevie J. and Joselin are back at it again. This time with hot mushrooms… SMH

Sooooo… Stevie J. and Joseline made amends and attempted to co-parent efficiently, right?

Welp, all of that all came to an abrupt end. The two reality stars were scheduled to appear on the Wendy Williams show May 24th but, according to Williams, the two could not be in the same building together. Both parties cancelled the night before they were were supposed to appear on the show.

Now, reports from TMZ may shed some light on why the two can not be in the same place at the same time and it involves mushrooms, very hot mushrooms.

Stevie and Joseline were at Seasons 52 Restaurant in the ATL on May 10th when Joseline went on a rampage after Stevie tried to get out of a meeting they scheduled with her lawyer.

Joseline clearly agitated, grabbed a bowl of hot mushrooms and threw them at Stevie. Stevie J.’s attorney called the police immediately. There were several employees who witnessed the incident saying Joseline’s aggression terrified other patrons and employee’s.

Stevie might just get his request for Joseline to get some help with her anger answered by the courts after all of this.

Quick question, are hot mushrooms replacing hot grits?? #veganlife

