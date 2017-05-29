Memorial Day Parade Information

Memorial Day Parade Monday May 29th, 2017
Annual Memorial Day Parade to honor armed forces and those who have given their lives for our country.
Time: 10:30am – 12:30pm
Location: East Ave. & Alexander St.
Contact: Veterans Memorial & Executive Council
pete0657@aol.com
Cost: FREE
Parking: East End Garage, 475 E. Main St.
Court St. Garage, 194 Court St.
South Ave. Garage, 39 Stone St.
Washington Sq. Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.
Sister Cities Garage, 28 N. Fitzhugh St.
Garage Parking Fee: $7
Street Closures: East Ave., Main St.
Disabled or
Hearing Impaired
Accessibility: Y
Weather Specifics: Rain/Shine
For more information go to: www.cityofrochester.gov