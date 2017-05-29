Weekend Trend: Rich Homie Quan Arrested And Detained

Rich Homie Quan is definitely feeling some type of way after he was arrested and detained by police after being stopped at a police checkpoint Saturday.

The Homie Quan, who’s real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar was on his way to Club Liquids in Wadley, Georgia when him and 5 other men were arrested for suspicion of a stolen gun and drugs.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officers said they believe the drugs are weed and ecstasy. In Georgia, police can hold you 48 hours without charging you with a crime so it looks like Rich Homie is spending his Memorial Day behind bars.

The investigation is currently ongoing blah, blah, blah.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

