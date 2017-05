Ummmm… I’ll just say it… Shaq has some ugly ass feet! Don’t believe it just watch the video.

BUT, I will say that take some courage to show them thang’s so I have to give Shaquille O’Neal kudos for showing his feet on national television.

Uhhh.. Uhh.. Uhh.. Uh.. What are thoooossseeeee?!!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter