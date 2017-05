The one-hit wonder Rockwell, who sang “Somebody’s Watching Me” was arrested for misdemeanor battery after laying his hands on his housekeeper.

According to TMZ, authorities said the housekeeper called 911 Thursday afternoon after Rockwell (who is also the legendary Barry Gordy’s son) went ham on her for not making his sandwich quick enough…

Police arrested Rockwell at his Venice, California home.

