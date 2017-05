The teacher and the paraprofessional that were caught fighting on video in front students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been terminated.

Students tried to break up the fight but were unsuccessful in their attempt so staff had to intervene.

The school sent letters out to the parents to inform them of the incident on Monday and they would be disciplined appropriately.

According to WSB-TV Newsthe teachers were both arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

