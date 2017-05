On May 25th, 1965, a bill to prohibit racial discrimination in voting in the United Sates overcame the threat of a filibuster in the senate by a 70-30 vote for cloture.

This would be the beginning of one of the most effective pieces of civil rights legislation in U.S. history.

First page of Voting Rights Act Bill



Get up get out and go exercise your right to vote!!!

