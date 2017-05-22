Health Beats: Scleroderma

Hello Rochester this is Nurse Bowick. This week will be discussing a chronic disease that is not contagious, not infectious, not cancerous or malignant but often leaves those diagnosed asking “why me”. June is Scleroderma Awareness Month, but we are starting the conversation a little early.

Scleroderma is a chronic connective tissue disease, generally classified as an autoimmune disease. Symptoms of scleroderma differ from person-to-person and may be visible (skin changes) or invisible (internal organ changes). Diagnostic testing may include a physical exam, skin biopsy, blood test and treatment is based on the severity of symptoms.

Unfortunately, we don’t why some people develop scleroderma (also known as hardening of the skin) and others do not. However, the research suggest that African Americans are being diagnosed more frequently and at an earlier age than others.

Scleroderma support groups provide education and emotional support to people living with scleroderma and their families.

Greater Rochester Leader: Marilyn Sibley

Tel: (585) 234-0398 or (888) 867-0885

Email: Rochester@scleroderma.org

Are you experiencing changes in your skin, swallowing problems, dental problems, digestive problems, cold fingers and toes, a sudden increase in blood pressure, kidney problems, and feel like every joint in your body hurts? Perhaps you should be evaluated for Scleroderma and were gonna talk about it, Tuesday morning at 7:15 on Health Beats with the Wake-Up Club on 103.9 WDKX.

