NBC’s The Voice… And The Winner Is….

The Voice season 12 winner is…… (Sight drumroll)

Tuesday night Chris Blue (Team Alicia Key’s), Lauren Duski (Team Blake Shelton), Jesse Larson (Team Adam Levine), and Aliyah Moulden (Team Blake) went voice to voice.

And the champion is Chris Blue!!

Chris beat Team Blake member Lauren in the final round. Alicia Key’s is the second female coach to have a member win out of all 12 seasons. Christina Aguilera was the first in season 10 with Alisan Porter.

Congratulations to Team Alicia’s Chris Blue!!

Check out Chris and Usher perform “Everybody Hurts” on NBC’s The Voice finale.

