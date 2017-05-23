Manchester, England Attack After Ariana Grande Concert

Manchester, England bombing: What we know so far.

There was one explosion in the entrance hall of Manchester Arena which seats 21,000 people. The explosion happened about 10:30pm after the Ariana Grande concert.

22 people were killed including an 8 year-old girl named Saffie Rose Roussos, and 59 people were injured. According to The Telegraph, there are also reports of at least fourteen people still missing.

The man who carried out the attack died at the arena. Authorities are not releasing his name and are investigating to see if he had help in carrying out the suicide bombing.

The Islamic State claims responsibility for the attack according to The NY Times.

This is the deadliest assault in Britain’s history since the 2005 suicide bombing attack not the underground trains in central London.

Ariana Grande suspended her world tour indefinitely due to the bombing. She tweeted (below) after the the incident and according to TMZ she has been inconsolable since the explosion took place.

Please keep the people and families affected by this tragedy in your hearts and prayers.

We will keep you updated on any new developments throughout the day.

