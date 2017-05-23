Nachos Riddled with Deadly Bacteria

Are you a fan of eating hot foods from gas stations?You better think twice, next time you decide to buy some nachos with cheese sauce.

A Sacramento woman stopped at a gas station on her way home from work and decided to get a snack. Nothing out of the ordinary, just some nachos and cheese. After the young lady ate the food, she ended up in the ICU!

Doctors found she contracted a rare food poisoning call Botulism from the nacho cheese. The bacteria in the contaminated food left the woman paralyzed and on a ventilator. Reports say it causes symptoms within 18 and 36 hours after eating contaminated food.

This was only one of 10 cases in Sacramento caused by the contaminated cheese!

One of the victims recently died from the bacteria.

The gas station has since removed the cheese machine from its facilities.

So maybe next time you’ll think twice before eating from a gas station or any kind of convenience store.

