Uber Holding Job Fair At City Hall

Next Wednesday, May 31st, Uber will hold a job fair in Rochester.

Uber’s Job fair will take place at Rochester City Hall 30 Church St. from 3pm-6pm.

All you need to bring with you is your valid NYS drivers license, valid vehicle registration, and proof of insurance.

The ride-sharing companies will begin servicing our area in July but, they may start a little earlier if lawmakers decide to move up the start date.

Are you ready for Uber?

I’ve used this ride-sharing service in other cities and I have not been disappointed yet, so my expectations are super high!

