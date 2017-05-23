FLOTUS Melania Trump Slaps President Donald Trump’s Hand Away (Video)

Did you catch First Lady Melania Trump yesterday when she slapped away President Trump’s hand?

After the President and First Lady landed in Israel they strolled down the Tel Aviv tarmac and there was a moment when Donald tries to hold Melania’s hand but she swats it away. Hmmm…

I don’t know what he did or said to her but from the looks of things she was just not feeling him from the moment the deplaned.

You ever have a moment in your relationship where your significant other is getting on your nerves and you want no part of them but you have to be together for an event, or they do something that irritates the heck out of you right before you have to attend a gathering?

How do you settle or handle your differences?

Let’s talk about it. I’ll meet you at the Watercooler!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

