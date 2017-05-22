Breaking Records: Drake Wins Most Billboard Music Awards

Congratulations is in order for Drake!!

The light skinned Keith Sweat broke a record last night by winning the most Billboard Music Awards of any artist in a single evening.

Drake walked away with 13 trophies including the Billboard Top Artist award which was presented by Michael Jackson’s son Prince Michael Jackson.

On top of winning 13 awards he also had an explosive performance.. literally.

Oh yeah and then Drake squashes beef with Ludacris while flirting with Vanessa Hudgens.

