Weekend Trend: The Carter Push Party

The Carter’s push through!

Clearly the Carter twins will drop any day now and the whole world is patiently waiting on their arrival. In the meantime Jay Z, Beyoncé, and family celebrated over the weekend with a ‘Push Party’ that looked to be epic!

By the way a push party is a celebration of the woman by the father for enduring the pain of child birth ala “push” party not a baby shower two different things.

Beyoncé looks beautiful and Jay Z seemed to be having the time of his life along with other guest mom Tina Knowles and her husband.

Other guests that attended were Lala Anthony, Serena Williams, Michele Williams, and Kelly Rowland.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

