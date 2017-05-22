Colin Kaepernick’s Jersey May Be On Display In The Smithsonian Museum

Yes it is without a doubt real news that NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s jersey will be a part of an exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History.

Sociologist and civil rights activist, Harry Edwards urged the Smithsonian curators to place Kaep’s jersey on display saying “Don’t wait 50 years to try to get some memorabilia and so forth on Kaepernick….. And it should be put right there alongside Muhammad Ali. He’s this generation’s Ali.”

According to USA Today, the items are not on display yet but, the museums sports curator Damion Thomas said new items will be rotated in one to two years.

Let’s go back to the Muhammad Ali comment made by Harry Edwards….. *side eye*… I think what Kaepernick did was noble however, I don’t think you can hold him in the same light as Muhammad Ali. Kaep still has more to accomplish in his career, philanthropy, and activism.

Ali empowered the world not just a nation. Ali was and still is a global influence Kaepernick not so much, yet so we will see.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

