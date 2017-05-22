Katy Perry’s Performance on SNL

This week in Cultural Vulture News, Katy Perry played herself Saturday night on SNL.

What was you doin baby?

So Saturday night, Katy Perry performed a few songs on SNL, but for me, her performance alongside Migos for Bon Appétit was quite noteworthy.

It started off okay. She laid on a table singing. She even did a cute little bridge and danced with her background dancers for a bit, which was cool. But boyyyy, when she tried dancing next to Migos… lol pure comedy.

I don’t know what kind of awkward mom dance she was doing but watching her attempt to ‘embrace the culture,’ was an eyesore. I literally felt uncomfortable watching her forced head bobs and failed peekaboo ‘dabs.’ She truly needs to stay in her lane, the pop lane. Just be you, girl.

Bahahaha and then we she hands boul the papaya even he was like, “What the hell am I supposed to do with this?” hahaha comedy!

What do you think of her performance? Am I being too harsh?

