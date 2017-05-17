Yayyy! Black-ish Renewed For Season 4 And Yara Shahidi’s Spin-Off Review

When you want to take a break from life and just laugh Black-ish is the way to go. I love the show and can’t wait to check out the spin-off with Yara Shahidi which will be on Freeform.

So Black-ish will back this fall on ABC but with a new day and time Tuesday’s at 9pm. Finally something on Tuesday!

Black-ish is one of the best comedies of today so I’m super excited to see what they have up their sleeve this upcoming season with the edition to the family and Zoey (Yara Shahidi) leaving for college.

The spin-off will be on ABC’s sister network Freeform and we got a glimpse of last week with Black-ish’s pilot episode “Liberal Arts”.

I can say I was in tears with Charlie adjunct professor class and the acronym BSMCRDF #hilarious. By the way that is the way students learn best – through acronyms.

If you get a chance check it out the show reminds me of A Different World mixed with a little bit of New Girl.

Source: TVGuide.com

