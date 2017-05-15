Church Used As Front

(DJ SIGHT) You’ll never guess what this church was used as a front for!!!!

Undercover agents busted up a registered Nashville church being used for a swingers club.

A swingers club is an organization for couples to engage in sexual activities with other people individually or as a couple.

The owners of the building where the so-called church/ swingers club was hit with multiple violations including operating within 1,000 feet of a school which is a city and state law.

Undercover agents from the city codes Department paid $40 each to enter the club were they saw everything happening in the so-called place of worship.

