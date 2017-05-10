NasNika Is This A Match For The Gawds?

Spotted out: Nicki Minaj and Nasir Jones.

Now you know the Barbz are ALL over this on social media and assuming the best – a match made in heaven!

Nicki Minaj posted a photo of her and rapper Nas at Sweet Chic Life Restaurant after having dinner and the fans are here for it. Thus #NasNika

😂 y'all so damn silly https://t.co/41OjUptPBx — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 10, 2017

Issa couple or nah?

I don’t know y’all peep the matching chains though!

Hmmmm is she is just having dinner with a friend, or is this “entertainment” business, or is this real love or love and hip hop??

I don’t like to jump to conclusions so I’ll wait for it.. But again peep the matching chains.

The photo is super cute oh and Nas is my favorite Emcee EVERRRRRR!!

