Shaquille O’Neal Will Be Running For Sheriff In 2020

It’s official Shaquille O’Neal is running for sheriff in 2020!

The basketball Hall of Famer announced he will be running but he did not mention where he will be running for sheriff. Shaq is already an honorary deputy in Georgia’s Clayton County and has residency in both Georgia and Florida.

Shaq said in an interview that it is about the people and bringing them together not politics. He said “You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And, I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”

Running for Mayor is not on Shaq’s radar at all he said managing a city is just not for him and he wound never run.

The 15 time NBA All-Star player also mentioned he did not have much experience but he is going to surround himself with smarter people.

Pretty much a Trump move but hey we wish Shaq the best!

Source: ESPN.com

