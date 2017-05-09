Phaedra Parks Fired From RHOA

It has been confirmed that “Shady Phae Phae” aka Phaedra Parks, is in fact, fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta. What you put out into the world is what you shall receive back.

Bravo announced she was let go because they simply couldn’t keep her on after the lie she told about Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker trying to drug Porsha Williams in an attempt to get her in bed with them. They felt the rape allegation was a bit much and that Ms. Parks went too far.

I agree she crossed the line and the sad part is she didn’t really fess up to the lies or apologize to Kandi and Porsha genuinely and sincerely remorseful. All of the “tea” came out this past Sunday on the RHOA Reunion with Phaedra looking like boo boo the fool sitting on that stage.

We shall see what Bravo has up their sleeve in regards to new cast members for next season. We already know Kim Zolciak is confirmed but Nene Leaks has yet to accept the offer *fingers crossed*.

Source: TMZ

