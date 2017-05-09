“Scammers R Us” Couple Busted For Impersonating Adele’s Manager

So this Miami couple might have Joanne The Scammer beat!

Justin Jackson and his wife Angel Lii made a career out of scamming and that career might of ubruptly ended last weekend, well, at least outside of the prison yard.

The couple were caught trying to impersonate singer Adele’s assistant manager to get tickets to the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami this past weekend. They were caught by Kendrick Lamar’s manager who peep game!

Kendrick’s manager had Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, contact information so he shot him an email to confirm that he was “working with his important clients all day” and sent his assistant to pick up the tickets to the festival. Once Kendrick’s manager figured out the lies he alerted authorities.

The Miami-Dade cyber crimes detective set up a sting posing as a production manager to foil the plot of the the scammers and it worked.

The couple was arrested and charged with grand theft and identity theft. But wait it get’s worse…

The couple is known for scamming for over a decade. Justin Jackson posed as Madonna’s rep and got away with a $2.4 million necklace and pawned it for the money back in 2007.

In 2014 J.J. the scammer posed as Oprah Winfrey’s nephew and an aide to President Obama to get free merchandise and rooms at hotels. He even tried to land a job at Perl Ellis using letter head from Oprah’s OWN Network.

Other celebrity manager’s he has posed as is Chris Brown, Pharrell, Rihanna, and others.

SMDH!

Source: MiamiHerald.com

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

