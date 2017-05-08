Rest in Peace Grandpa Tone

Anthony (Tony) Boler, the oldest of 10 children, was born in Durham, North Carolina. After graduating from Reidsville Senior High in Reidsville, NC., he attended Fayetteville State University. In 1972, Tony moved to Rochester, NY where he gained employment with Eastman Kodak, later accepting a position at Xerox Corporation, where he dedicated 32 years of service.

Tony is responsible for the “Isaac Hayes” voice that you may frequently hear on WDKX, including as co-host of Memory Lane, the most popular weekend show in Rochester. What you hear of him on the radio is exactly who he is; the guy next door that you like to hang around with. Always quick to make you laugh, to make you happy, a good friend. Tony has been a member of the WDKX family for quite some time. He has continued to share with WDKX his wit, his unique perspectives, his experience and grace for more than 25 years. His tenure with WDKX has afforded him the opportunity to be a voice in the community.

Married to the love of his life Jerri Lynn Johnson for 37 years, they have a son (Rashaad) and daughter (Ashlynn).

