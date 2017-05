Shout out to the Obamas!

Former first lady, Michelle Obama and former president Barack Obama donated $2,000,000 to the Chicago summer job program.

The jobs will be a part of the Obama’s Presidential Center which will create up to 1,500 jobs.

They can say what they want to say about former president Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama but you can’t take away that community service.

