If you have been waiting at least trying to wait patiently for the new season of House of Cards like I have you should find some comfort in the new trailer Netflix released this week.

It’s not as scary as our current reality but it looks like it will be another fantastic season. President Francis J. Underwood isn’t half as terrifying as President Donald J. Trump.

The new season drops May 30th omniscience’s Netflix. Yep! I am clearing my schedule right now!

