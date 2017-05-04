Drake Season “Summer 17″ Has Arrived And It’s Not About His Music

Summer Seventeen might just be Drake’s best or worst he’s ever had depending on how he views it. See what I just did there lol.. Fancy huh?!

Okay, okay enough of the fun let’s get down to the entertainment business. Drizzy Drake might have another one on the way. Former porn star Sophia Brussaux is claiming Mr. Aubrey Graham is the father if her unborn baby girl.

Allegedly Ms. Brussaux has the receipts to prove it. She says she has text messages she saved and she’s even hired a well known attorney in New York City, Raoul Felder.

There was another woman that claimed she was pregnant by Drake last month but that was a bit sketchy but this one might be real. I guess like Drizzy we will have to wait and see if he is in fact Daddy Drake.

According to TMZ, Drake’s reps released a statement saying “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”

They also told TMZ “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

Hmmm, one word Passionfruit!

