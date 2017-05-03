Nick Cannon’s childhood Friend Killed In Mass Shooting

Nick Cannon’s childhood friend was killed in San Diego over the weekend in that complex mass shooting.
Monique Clark was the only death reported and 7 other people injured.
My heart hurts with great sadness tonight. I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark. Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel. Tears can’t express the pain and shock. A mother of 3, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and a Queen… Rest in Paradise.
Nick posted a picture of himself and Monique and another friend in the stairwell when they were little kids and express how much she’ll be missed and how great of a person she was.