( DJ SIGHT) The microphone Beyonce used on her Formation tour recently sold for $11,000.

It was auctioned off at the Wearable Art Gala in LA last weekend.

The new owner Cece Hendriks plans on giving it to her son for his 13th birthday.

Hopefully he takes good care of this microphone and doesn’t treat it like a toy. Matter of fact, lock it up in a safe.

