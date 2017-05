Nicki Minaj came and delivered at the Met Gala!

Nicki wore a custom made H&M gown which included a belt with Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo’s face. #slay

Black is beautiful!!…. Hi Nicki, Hi Halle

Now I will admit my first reaction to the photo below with Nicki Minaj (34) and the Olsen Twins (31) was… Damn….. and because folks are super sensitive I will leave it there.

